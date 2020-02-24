Watch for Mastercard Inc-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.51% Yesterday

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $313.84 to a high of $328.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $335.61 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have traded between a low of $215.93 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $325.39, which is 51% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% higher and 1.38% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mastercard Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have MA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.