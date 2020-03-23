Watch for Mastercard Inc-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.28% Yesterday

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $200.00 to a high of $209.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $210.00 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mastercard Inc-A on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $321.59. Since that call, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have fallen 34.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Mastercard Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $347.25 and the current low of $200.00 and are currently at $204.49 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.