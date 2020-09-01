Watch for Mastercard Inc-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.62% Yesterday

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $308.02 to a high of $310.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $303.38 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mastercard Inc-A on November 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $280.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have risen 8.9%. We continue to monitor MA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Mastercard Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $310.94 and a 52-week low of $188.50 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $308.97 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.