Watch for Mastercard Inc-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.22% Yesterday

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $337.03 to a high of $339.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $335.52 on volume of 966,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Mastercard Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $215.93 and a high of $339.35 and are now at $339.57, 57% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% higher and 1.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

