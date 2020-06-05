Watch for Masco Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.08% Yesterday

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.61 to a high of $41.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.63 on volume of 340,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Masco Corp has traded in a range of $27.04 to $50.06 and is now at $41.26, 53% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

