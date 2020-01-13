Watch for Marvell Tech Grp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.64% Yesterday

Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.65 to a high of $27.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.60 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marvell Tech Grp have traded between a low of $12.30 and a high of $27.08 and are now at $27.03, which is 120% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marvell Tech Grp and will alert subscribers who have MRVL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.