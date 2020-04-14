Watch for Marsh & Mclennan to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.47% Yesterday

Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.75 to a high of $99.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $97.00 on volume of 734,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Marsh & Mclennan share prices have been bracketed by a low of $74.33 and a high of $119.88 and are now at $98.32, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

