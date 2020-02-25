Watch for Marriott Intl-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.27% Yesterday

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.19 to a high of $136.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $134.22 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marriott Intl-A and will alert subscribers who have MAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marriott Intl-A have traded between a low of $116.85 and a high of $153.39 and are now at $130.16, which is 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.03% higher over the past week, respectively.