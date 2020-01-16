Watch for Marriott Intl-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.03% Yesterday

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.50 to a high of $148.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $147.64 on volume of 238,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marriott Intl-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marriott Intl-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marriott Intl-A have traded between a low of $106.02 and a high of $153.39 and are now at $148.84, which is 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.