Watch for Manitowoc Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 14.53% Yesterday

Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.90 to a high of $14.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 14.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.02 on volume of 520,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Manitowoc Co has traded in a range of $10.49 to $19.77 and is now at $14.12, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

