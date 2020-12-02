Watch for Macy'S Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.75% Yesterday

Macy'S Inc (:M) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.43 to a high of $16.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.90 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macy'S Inc have traded between a low of $14.11 and a high of $26.33 and are now at $16.81, which is 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 0.30% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Macy'S Inc and will alert subscribers who have M in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.