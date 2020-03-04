Watch for Macquarie Infras to Potentially Rebound After Falling 25.07% Yesterday

Macquarie Infras (NYSE:MIC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.00 to a high of $20.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 25.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.68 on volume of 6.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Macquarie Infras share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.93 and a 52-week low of $12.50 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $17.99 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

