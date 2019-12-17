Watch for Macerich Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.72% Yesterday

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.71 to a high of $26.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.82 on volume of 158,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macerich Co have traded between a low of $25.53 and a high of $48.02 and are now at $25.75, which is 1% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macerich Co on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.36. Since that call, shares of Macerich Co have fallen 10.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.