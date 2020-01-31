Watch for Lyondellbasell-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.36% Yesterday

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.50 to a high of $80.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $82.40 on volume of 541,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lyondellbasell-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lyondellbasell-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Lyondellbasell-A has traded in a range of $68.61 to $98.91 and is now at $78.98, 15% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.