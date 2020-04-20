Watch for Lyondellbasell-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.14% Yesterday

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.86 to a high of $51.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.88 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Lyondellbasell-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.71 and a high of $98.91 and are now at $50.37, 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1% lower and 4.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

