Watch for Lyondellbasell-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.91% Yesterday

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.83 to a high of $63.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $70.84 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lyondellbasell-A have traded between the current low of $57.83 and a high of $98.91 and are now at $58.06. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 1.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lyondellbasell-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lyondellbasell-A in search of a potential trend change.