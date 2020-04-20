Watch for Lpl Financial Ho to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.75% Yesterday

Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.26 to a high of $53.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.34 on volume of 201,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Lpl Financial Ho share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.60 and a 52-week low of $32.01 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $52.86 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

