Watch for Loews Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.19% Yesterday

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.28 to a high of $33.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.56 on volume of 455,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Loews Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.88 and a 52-week low of $28.52 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $32.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 3.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Loews Corp and will alert subscribers who have L in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.