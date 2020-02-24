Watch for Lockheed Martin to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.30% Yesterday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $418.99 to a high of $423.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $422.66 on volume of 439,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Lockheed Martin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $442.53 and a 52-week low of $292.53 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $422.45 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% higher and 0.89% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lockheed Martin and will alert subscribers who have LMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.