Watch for Lockheed Martin to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.86% Yesterday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $403.00 to a high of $415.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $393.76 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Lockheed Martin has traded in a range of $256.79 to $415.00 and is now at $413.49, 61% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

