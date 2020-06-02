Watch for Lgi Homes Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.93% Yesterday

Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.32 to a high of $88.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $87.50 on volume of 92,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Lgi Homes Inc has traded in a range of $52.16 to $88.81 and is now at $88.51, 70% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lgi Homes Inc and will alert subscribers who have LGIH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.