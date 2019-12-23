Watch for Lexicon Pharmace to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.99% Yesterday

Lexicon Pharmace (NASDAQ:LXRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.08 to a high of $4.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.16 on volume of 436,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Lexicon Pharmace share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.39 and a 52-week low of $1.13 and are now trading 271% above that low price at $4.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

