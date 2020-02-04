Watch for Lennar Corp-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.02% Yesterday

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.13 to a high of $35.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.15 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lennar Corp-A have traded between a low of $25.42 and a high of $71.38 and are now at $34.34, which is 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lennar Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lennar Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.