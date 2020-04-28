Watch for Lennar Corp-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.72% Yesterday

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.83 to a high of $49.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $43.48 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lennar Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have LEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Lennar Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.38 and a 52-week low of $25.42 and are now trading 93% above that low price at $48.96 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 3.33% lower over the past week, respectively.