Watch for Lennar Corp-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.91% Yesterday

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.67 to a high of $44.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.02 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lennar Corp-A have traded between a low of $25.42 and a high of $71.38 and are now at $42.09, which is 66% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.