Watch for Lennar Corp-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.17% Yesterday

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.94 to a high of $65.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $64.04 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lennar Corp-A have traded between a low of $43.21 and a high of $65.95 and are now at $66.08, which is 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.