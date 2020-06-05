Watch for Leggett & Platt to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.25% Yesterday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.58 to a high of $31.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.18 on volume of 484,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Leggett & Platt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.03 and a high of $55.35 and are now at $29.96, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.