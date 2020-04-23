Watch for Leggett & Platt to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.56% Yesterday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.69 to a high of $28.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.74 on volume of 598,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Leggett & Platt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.03 and a high of $55.35 and are now at $28.95, 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Leggett & Platt. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Leggett & Platt in search of a potential trend change.