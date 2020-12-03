Watch for Lam Research to Potentially Rebound After Falling 9.47% Yesterday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $250.01 to a high of $263.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $267.23 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Lam Research share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $344.32 and a 52-week low of $169.52 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $248.26 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

