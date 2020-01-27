Watch for Lam Research to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.06% Yesterday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $294.21 to a high of $297.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $303.71 on volume of 665,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Lam Research share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $316.73 and a 52-week low of $137.58 and are now trading 114% above that low price at $294.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lam Research on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $279.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Lam Research have risen 9.6%. We continue to monitor LRCX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.