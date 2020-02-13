Watch for La-Z-Boy Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.06% Yesterday

La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.59 to a high of $32.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.12 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, La-Z-Boy Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.79 and a high of $37.48 and are now at $32.28, 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

