Watch for L Brands Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.93% Yesterday

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.42 to a high of $10.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.11 on volume of 7.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in L Brands Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of L Brands Inc in search of a potential trend change.

L Brands Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.06 and a 52-week low of $8.00 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $9.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.