Watch for L Brands Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.04% Yesterday

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.37 to a high of $25.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.86 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, L Brands Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.80 and a high of $29.02 and are now at $24.06, 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

