Watch for Kratos Defense & to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.21% Yesterday

Kratos Defense & (NASDAQ:KTOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.17 to a high of $18.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.50 on volume of 119,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Kratos Defense & share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.08 and a 52-week low of $12.31 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $18.54 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

