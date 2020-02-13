Watch for Kraft Heinz Co/T to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.34% Yesterday

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.36 to a high of $29.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.40 on volume of 21.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Kraft Heinz Co/T share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.66 and a 52-week low of $24.86 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $27.95 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.