Watch for Kraft Heinz Co/T to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.46% Yesterday

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.50 to a high of $24.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.62 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.30. Since that call, shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T have fallen 15.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Kraft Heinz Co/T share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.78 and the current low of $23.50 and are currently at $23.61 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.