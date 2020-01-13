Watch for Kraft Heinz Co/T to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.09% Yesterday

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.71 to a high of $31.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.94 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor KHC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T have traded between a low of $24.86 and a high of $48.66 and are now at $30.71, which is 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.