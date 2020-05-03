Watch for Kosmos Energy Lt to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.72% Yesterday

Kosmos Energy Lt (NYSE:KOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.52 to a high of $2.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.64 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Kosmos Energy Lt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $7.55 and a 52-week low of $2.54 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $2.61 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kosmos Energy Lt on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.17. Since that call, shares of Kosmos Energy Lt have fallen 49.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.