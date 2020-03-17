Watch for Kohls Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 11.99% Yesterday

Kohls Corp (:KSS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.95 to a high of $19.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.79 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Kohls Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $15.95 and a high of $75.91 and are now at $17.35. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

