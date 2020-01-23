Watch for Kohls Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.08% Yesterday

Kohls Corp (:KSS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.62 to a high of $46.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.85 on volume of 465,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kohls Corp on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.64. Since that call, shares of Kohls Corp have fallen 4.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Kohls Corp has traded in a range of $43.33 to $75.91 and is now at $45.87, 6% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.