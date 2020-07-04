Watch for Kohls Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 26.90% Yesterday

Kohls Corp (:KSS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.70 to a high of $18.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 26.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.59 on volume of 10.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kohls Corp has traded in a range of $10.89 to $75.91 and is now at $17.96, 65% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kohls Corp on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.64. Since that call, shares of Kohls Corp have fallen 70.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.