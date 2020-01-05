Watch for Kla-Tencor Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.61% Yesterday

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $151.18 to a high of $158.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $165.95 on volume of 953,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kla-Tencor Corp and will alert subscribers who have KLAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Kla-Tencor Corp has traded in a range of $101.34 to $184.50 and is now at $149.74, 48% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.