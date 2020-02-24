Watch for Kla-Tencor Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.61% Yesterday

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $152.90 to a high of $155.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $160.81 on volume of 996,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.34 and a high of $184.50 and are now at $156.21, 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kla-Tencor Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kla-Tencor Corp in search of a potential trend change.