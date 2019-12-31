Watch for Kla-Tencor Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.05% Yesterday

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $176.64 to a high of $178.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $176.96 on volume of 146,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $179.95 and a 52-week low of $85.69 and are now trading 106% above that low price at $176.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kla-Tencor Corp and will alert subscribers who have KLAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.