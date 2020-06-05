Watch for Kla-Tencor Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.78% Yesterday

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.46 to a high of $166.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $160.68 on volume of 799,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $184.50 and a 52-week low of $101.34 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $167.74 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.