Watch for Kla-Tencor Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.72% Yesterday

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $173.12 to a high of $175.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $173.09 on volume of 58,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kla-Tencor Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kla-Tencor Corp in search of a potential trend change.

Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $179.95 and a 52-week low of $80.65 and are now trading 116% above that low price at $174.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.