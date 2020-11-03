Watch for Kimco Realty to Potentially Rebound After Falling 6.36% Yesterday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.32 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimco Realty have traded between the current low of $15.15 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $15.15. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

