Watch for Kimberly-Clark to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.59% Yesterday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.66 to a high of $132.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $131.40 on volume of 938,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimberly-Clark share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.66 and a high of $149.23 and are now at $133.31, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kimberly-Clark. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kimberly-Clark in search of a potential trend change.