Watch for Kimberly-Clark to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.59% Yesterday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $142.93 to a high of $146.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $143.74 on volume of 934,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kimberly-Clark. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kimberly-Clark in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark has traded in a range of $114.62 to $149.23 and is now at $145.16, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.