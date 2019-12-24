Watch for Keysight Tec to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.24% Yesterday

Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.67 to a high of $104.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $102.70 on volume of 244,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Keysight Tec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $55.91 and a high of $110.00 and are now at $103.51, 85% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

